2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $159,900

Angie Thiel, M: 402-990-4386, angie@teamhouse2home.com, Http://angiethiel.kwelite.com - Updated Ranch home is super cute and ready for a new owner. Wood floors, newer windows, New kitchen, Modern bath. Large unfinished basement. 1 car garage and nicely landscaped. Sold as is

