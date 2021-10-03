 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $159,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $159,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $159,900

Kasey Gaughen, CELL: 402-802-0549, kasey@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Charming home on corner lot in the middle of Lincoln! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room & bedrooms provide the perfect touch of character for this mid-town charmer. Mature tree in backyard provides ample shade for all of your outdoor activities.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News