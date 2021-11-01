2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $159,000

Brandon Roseberry, M: 402-318-9879, brandon@one80Lincoln.com, - Adorable ranch home available now in the sought after Belmont neighborhood. This house features original hardwood floors in wonderful condition. Recently tiled bathroom shower. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with newer hardware and countertops. The basement has a large storage room, laundry/hvac room and a living room. 1.5 stall garage with its own electrical panel, a large fenced backyard with a paver lined patio. New roof in 2018, AC and Coil in 2019, Furnace serviced in 2020. Set up your showing today!