2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $159,000

NEW SIDING, INSULATION, FACIA AND SOFFITS ON HOUSE AND GARAGE! Near south 2 story cutie!! 2+1 extra large bedrooms, 3 bath areas, laundry on the 1st floor, updated kitchen. Formal dining room. Beautiful woodwork throughout including wood floors. A wonderful concrete porch to sit out on during nice summer evenings. Sellers have replaced some windows. Vinyl siding is on order & they are planning on replacing that when it comes in. Come and take a look at this charming bungalow on South 26th street soon. Make your appointment today!