2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $155,000

Cute 2 bed /1 bath Bungalow in the heart of Havelock ready for a new owner! Updates include: new carpet, paint, newer roof, newer furnace, newer AC, many of the major components are newer and ready to go. Level one features a living room, informal dining area, large kitchen with plenty of options for some updates, two bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs you will find the laundry room, storage areas, a family room with an additional space that could be used for a den or a 3rd non-conforming bedroom (lots of possibilities). Outside you will find a front covered patio, a large back covered patio, fenced in backyard, 2 stall tandem garage with alley access, and a garden area ready for fresh produce to be planted! Call today to schedule your personal showing!