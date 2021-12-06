2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $154,900

Nicely updated 2 + 1 bed, 2 bath bungalow. Includes 1076 sq. ft. shop/garage that is heated and even has its own 1/2 bathroom!! Garage also has attic storage and attached office area. Home has large open living room with electric fireplace and engineered floors. Laundry has been moved to main floor. Kitchen has tons of counterspace with pantry and stainless appliances. Primary bedroom has French doors and its own half bathroom. Main floor full bathroom has been completely updated. Basement is unfinished with plenty of room to expand. HVAC has been updated in 2017. Outside you have fenced yard and nice covered deck area. Call today for appointment!