2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $143,000

Aaron Horn, M: 402-612-5163, omahabpo@yahoo.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - True 2 bedroom ranch in the heart of West Lincoln. Full brick and oversized detached garage on level lot with mature trees. Offers and bid deadlines at www.HUDhomestore.com HUD Case# 321-225574. Question call or text Aaron Horn 402-612-5163. Buyer agent may request up to 3% commission. HUD homes are sold “AS IS”**** All appointments thru 402-397-5554****