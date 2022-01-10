 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $143,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $143,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $143,000

Aaron Horn, M: 402-612-5163, omahabpo@yahoo.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - True 2 bedroom ranch in the heart of West Lincoln. Full brick and oversized detached garage on level lot with mature trees. Offers and bid deadlines at www.HUDhomestore.com HUD Case# 321-225574. Question call or text Aaron Horn 402-612-5163. Buyer agent may request up to 3% commission. HUD homes are sold “AS IS”**** All appointments thru 402-397-5554****

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News