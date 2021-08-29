2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $142,000

Jacob Casper, M: 402-802-4123, jacob.casper@redfin.com, https://www.redfin.com - This Near South bungalow has been very nicely updated throughout the interior and offers ample square footage. Main floor you will find beautiful wood work, an updated kitchen with granite countertops as well as two bedrooms, an office and a large living area. There is plenty of storage space downstairs and in the loft. Outside has a large backyard with a new 6 foot privacy fence and an oversized 2 stall garage! New Roof in 2020. Schedule your showing today!