2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $140,000

Remodeled kitchen, bath. Newer carpet, windows & A/C, furnace. New patio/drive in back. Fenced-in yard. Off street parking. If you are looking for the opportunity to own your own home minutes from UNL, close to bus stop, then come and check out this charming little home!

