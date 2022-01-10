Chase Collier, M: 402-659-0840, chase@one80Lincoln.com, - Awesome home with large garage in a quiet neighborhood in North East Lincoln! The main floor of this house has a spacious living and kitchen space. You will find a full bath and two bedrooms down the hall. There are two porches, one on the side and one on the front of the house. Downstairs you will find a NEW foundation on all four walls! There are two egress windows built with the new foundation that could be framed out to two new bedrooms. The basement has a 3/4 newer bathroom along with laundry. Outside, a large driveway pulls into an oversized two stall garage with an attached workshop. Behind the house and through the drive way is alley access. This property with garage and storage is great value for the price in this hot market!
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $139,900
