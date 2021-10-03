 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $139,500

Welcome home!! This Charming 2 bedroom home is ready for you! Some of the highlights of this home are hardwood floors, new roof and gutters (2021), and freshly painted exterior. The home has all the original charm but has some nice updates. The fenced in backyard with patio, fire pit, and shed are ready to ensure you can entertain or just enjoy simple outdoor living. Call today for your showing!

