2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $136,900

Welcome to the adorable 2 bed 1 bath house located in the Bethany neighborhood! Once this house is finished with flooring and final touches it will be the cutest house on the block. The home has had many updates recently including: all new drywall, new trim, new electrical, and a new hvac. Put your creative touch by choosing the flooring for the home. Wanting some cash flow? This home would be the perfect little short-term rental or Airbnb. The main floor offers a cozy living room, a combo kitchen & dining area, and a lovely bedroom. The upstairs could be transformed into a lovely hideaway primary suite.