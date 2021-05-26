 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $134,500

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $134,500

Contract Pending, taking back up offers only! Check out this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with 1 stall garage and large fenced in yard - front & back! A covered patio lets you enjoy the nice summer evenings. This one won't last long! Small but mighty - this cozy home with 3 ceiling fans gives you all the comfort you need. A definite must see! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News