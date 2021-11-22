 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $131,900

This newly remodeled 2 story townhome in North Lincoln is a great buy that you will want to see! This home features two bedrooms, including a huge master bedroom, two baths, new flooring, paint, kitchen, and some great finishes. This home is minutes from the interstate, great places to eat and shopping areas. Set up a showing to see it today!

