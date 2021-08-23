Remodeled kitchen, bath. Newer carpet, windows & A/C, furnace. New patio/drive in back. Fenced-in yard. Off street parking. If you are looking for the opportunity to own your own home minutes from UNL, close to bus stop, then come and check out this charming little home!
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $125,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
- Updated
Browse through recently listed homes in the Southeast Nebraska real estate market and find your next home!
- Updated
Browse through recently listed homes in the Southeast Nebraska real estate market and find your next home!