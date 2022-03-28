2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $125,000

Great opportunity on this completely remodeled bungalow in North Lincoln! Home offers 2 bed 1 bath with additional office area. Inside of home has been completely remodeled with all new flooring, paint, all new kitchen cabinets and all new kitchen appliances. Bathroom/laundry area has been completely remodeled. Roof & gutters were replaced in 2021. A/C has been replaced in 2021 and furnace was new in 2017. Home sits on large lot so you have room to put in a garage or fence in a large area. Get inside and see this nicely remodeled home today!