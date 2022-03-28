Great opportunity on this completely remodeled bungalow in North Lincoln! Home offers 2 bed 1 bath with additional office area. Inside of home has been completely remodeled with all new flooring, paint, all new kitchen cabinets and all new kitchen appliances. Bathroom/laundry area has been completely remodeled. Roof & gutters were replaced in 2021. A/C has been replaced in 2021 and furnace was new in 2017. Home sits on large lot so you have room to put in a garage or fence in a large area. Get inside and see this nicely remodeled home today!
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jessica Kolterman, a spokesperson for Lincoln Premium Poultry, confirmed that the flock is on a farm that raises chickens sent for processing at the company's Costco-affiliated operation in Fremont.
The jury took less than two hours deliberating in the federal case of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana put out a call for donations after it suffered a "huge setback." The group is working to put legalization of medical marijuana before Nebraska voters this fall.
Maybe Zavier Betts will rejoin Nebraska's team at some point. But you have to wonder, especially considering Mickey Joseph's hardline approach to coaching.
On Wednesday night, a 13-year-old boy's mother showed up at LPD's Northwest substation saying she had just driven to Chicago and picked up her son and four other boys.
Zavier Betts, expected to be key receiver in Nebraska's rotation, hasn't been at practice this week.
After federal agents first tried to contact Fortenberry at his Lincoln home in 2019, the congressman called the then-Lincoln police chief. Fortenberry said he was concerned for his family's safety.
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
Craig Schmeckpeper is accused of grabbing an elementary student out of line during physical education class, pinning the child’s arms behind his back and telling other students “Free hits as you go by."
"Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer serve you effectively," Rep. Jeff Fortenberry wrote in an email to constituents Saturday afternoon. "I will resign from Congress shortly."