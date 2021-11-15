 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $119,900

Great little bungalow home in Northeast Lincoln! This home features two bedrooms, full bath, updated kitchen, new carpet and a nice big back yard. This is a great home looking for it's new owner. Set up a showing to see it today!

