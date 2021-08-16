2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $118,000

1821 South 16th Street in Lincoln is ready for an Investor to Flip or use as a rental. The home could also be an opportunity for an owner to make their own. The home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a 1 car detached garage, as well as off street parking and alley access to the backyard. Highlights of this property are a Front Porch area, updated roof, and vinyl siding/windows. The home is located with short walk from the nearest Lincoln Public Schools elementary or middle school building. Several options for grocery shopping, restaurants, and entertainment are minutes away as well. Don't miss this opportunity to invest. Call today for a showing.