Great investment opportunity or first time home! This home features 2 bedrooms 1 bath and great space. Walk into the home and find a lovely living room and dining area, all featuring neutral and inviting tones. The main floor living area also features 2 bedrooms and a surprisingly spacious kitchen. The back enclosed porch offers additional storage, main floor laundry and access to the backyard. Don't forget to check out the newer roof outside!
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $109,900
