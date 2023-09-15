Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live within the tranquility of your very own wilderness retreat just ten miles from Lincoln. The property is situated on a private road and includes almost nine acres with access to an additional 41 acres of common land with a stocked lake and many miles of trails. This mid-century modern home is unlike any other you have seen and features a huge great room with a cathedral ceiling, double-sided fireplace, abundant natural light, built in cabinetry and craftsmanship that is hard to find. You will love the efficiency of the geothermal heating system and the heated three-stall garage.