2 Bedroom Home in Bennet - $96,000

Here is an affordable 2 BR, 1 bath area home with living area all on the main level. New carpet and pad in living room, hall and primary BR. Enjoy the wood burning stove in the kitchen on those cold Winter days. Most of the home is on crawl space, but there is a utility room basement that can be used for shelter if needed. The enclosed porch gives extra room for storage along with the shed and detached 2 car garage with alley access. Selling "as is". Any inspections will be for buyer knowledge only. Call for your private showing today!