The opportunities are endless with this property! 98 acres on the southeast side of Lincoln. With rolling hills, a 2 bed, 2 bath home and multiple out buildings on the property this is the dream you have been waiting for. Co-listed with NHS Commercial.
2 Bedroom Home in Bennet - $2,450,000
Here are six possibilities for Nebraska's offensive coordinator role that fit specific prerequisites, such as play-calling experience.
At this point, Nebraska's administration either believes in Scott Frost or it doesn't. On this day, the Huskers showed plenty of reasons to believe.
That project, with its strong recreation, flood control and economic development aspects, joins opportunities already identified at Lake McConaughy, Lewis and Clark Lake and Niobrara State Park on the committee's list.
A broken jaw, another losing season, questions to be answered: Battered Martinez, Huskers come up short vs. OSU
Nebraska has been in this situation so many times this season. Close, but no cigars. This week, a 26-17 loss to No. 6 Ohio State.
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts likes the idea of Scott Frost not having his head buried in a play sheet during a game. Maybe a new way will help NU in close games.
Some Husker fans still feel Adrian Martinez returning in 2022 would be a boon to the operation. Others want to see him move on. We're here to help smooth this out.
This story begins at Trev Alberts' son's wedding in late October and ends Monday morning. Here's what happened during that span.
Alberts didn’t want to step on Scott Frost’s toes, but said he “wouldn’t be surprised,” if Frost looked for a coordinator to handle play-calling.
Internet Nebraska had an email outage over the weekend that angered customers. The company also says it will no longer provide DSL internet service.
Bailey Boswell will not be the first woman in Nebraska to receive a death sentence. A three-judge panel sentenced her to life in prison without parole for the 2017 murder and dismemberment of Lincoln woman Sydney Loofe.