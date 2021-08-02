 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bennet - $195,000

Jacob Casper, M: 402-802-4123, jacob.casper@redfin.com, https://www.redfin.com - Small town living at its best just minutes away from Southeast Lincoln! This lovely 2 story home features an open concept on the main floor with the kitchen, dining and living room. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms with an attached master bedroom. There is plenty of space outside in the over sized two stall detached garage. Don't miss out, schedule a tour today!

