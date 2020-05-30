14-day quarantine complicates tourist rentals

Year-round residents from nearby states including Maryland, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia who own summer homes at the Delaware beaches are welcome to use their houses, but are still subject to the 14-day quarantine, said Jonathan Starkey, a spokesperson for Democratic Delaware Gov. John Carney, in an email.

The Colorado Tourism Office has come up with a unique way of keeping up enthusiasm — the power of pretend. The “Waiting to CO” campaign, using the state’s two-letter abbreviation as a verb, features a kid in a helmet riding a plastic kayak down the front steps of his home and a climber in full gear scaling his fireplace stonework.

But dreaming doesn’t pay the bills or keep 205 summer employees working, according to David Woods, owner of Burnette’s Campground, a 180-site facility at York Beach, Maine, dating from 1969. He said 70% of his business comes from Massachusetts, and most of the rest from other points in the Northeast.

“We’re allowing people to come up as long as they are willing to quarantine for 14 days and making them sign a contract that if they leave, they will not be let back in,” Woods said in a phone interview.