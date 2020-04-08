100 American Airlines flight attendants have been diagnosed with COVID-19, union says

Approximately 100 American Airlines flight attendants have tested positive for COVID-19, a number union leaders say is likely to increase, according to a message to members from the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

That’s still less than 1% of the 25,000 flight attendants at American Airlines, but companies including air carriers have been quiet about how many employees have contracted the virus at the center of a global pandemic that has shut down much of the economy and almost all of the world’s air travel.

American Airlines did confirm that one flight attendant in Philadelphia, Paul Frishkorn, died from COVID-19 on March 23. An American Airlines pilot and baggage handler at DFW have also received positive COVID-19 tests.

Three TSA agents at DFW have also tested positive for the virus, the agency has reported.

“We will get through the COVID-19 crisis but need to make everyone realize the seriousness of this threat,” said a letter from the health team at the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. “COVID-19 is a deadly global pandemic, and it has impacted our health, and now our financial livelihood, negatively.

“Without a doubt, that number will increase in the following days and weeks.”