On Aug. 29, five days after he released the album that shot to the top of the Billboard charts, Zach Bryan drew nearly 15,000 people to Pinnacle Bank Arena’s 10th anniversary concert.

Saturday night, Morgan Wallen, the “biggest pop star in America” at this moment, sold out the arena as well, again bringing thousands downtown to restaurants, bars and hotels before and after the show.

Those two concerts are among the best illustrations of the transformative impact of the now-decade-old arena, a process set in motion by voter approval of a 2010 bond issue that, essentially, authorized the construction of the $185 million building.

Utilizing a state-of-the-art design by DLR Group, the 470,000-square-foot building began attracting top-level artists, who would have never otherwise played Lincoln before it opened and anchored the development of the West Haymarket, which saw hotels, restaurants and bars, and apartments fill the old warehouse district.

That fulfilled the promises, both short and long term, made by arena advocates before the 2010 vote.

“Everybody involved in that deserves the utmost credit for believing in something, for visualizing something and then seeing it come to fruition:” said ASM Global Lincoln general manager Tim Savona. “The neighborhood has really kind of expanded and bloomed. The downtown living scene has really expanded and grown. The university has a home for basketball games that’s larger than what they had and they need that larger capacity.

“Also as a gathering place, you talk about graduations, talk about conventions, you know, governor’s dinners, There's tons and tons of things that happen here, outside of the concerts or the basketball games. That’s what it’s all about.”

That vision for the arena was driven by founding general manager Tom Lorenz, who shepherded the arena into existence from the authorization vote, through two years of construction, the 2013 opening, and until his death in October.

It was carried forward by former Mayor Chris Beutler, the City Council, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and city economic developers, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which signed on to put Husker men’s and women's basketball in the arena, and entertainment industry supporters.

And it was implemented by the team from ASM Global, formerly SMG, the international venue management company that contracts with the city to operate the arena and Pinewood Bowl.

Success of the vision can be viewed in multiple ways. But perhaps the most impressive number is that more than 6 million people have attended arena events over the 10 years, a tally that is even more impressive considering that the COVID-19 pandemic essentially wiped out events for most of 2020 and part of 2021.

Basketball attendance has put the Nebraska men’s among the top-supported programs in the country, while the concert attendance has put Lincoln on the entertainment industry map.

By the numbers Concerts and other ticketed events* Tickets sold from 2013 to Aug. 29: 1,747,138 Ticket sales: $112,240,482 Most tickets sold: 15,752, Eric Church Highest single gross: Over $3.1 million, George Strait Most sold-out shows: 5, Garth Brooks NSAA state tournament attendance Volleyball: 211,313 Girls basketball: 326,062 Boys basketball: 527,086 NU attendance Men's basketball: 2,298,244 Women's basketball: 775,867 B1G Wrestling: 87,679 TOTAL TICKETS SOLD 5,973,389 *Not including non-ticketed events like COVID vaccination clinics and other community gatherings Sources: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska School Activities Association, Nebraska Athletics, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department

“Lincoln's got a reputation beyond Lincoln,” said Savona, who came to Lincoln from Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center in February. “You don't get artists and events the way we do without having the attention of the nation, so to speak, when it comes to the business, the promoters, the agents …

“When you’re at (industry conferences), people are like ‘you guys are in Lincoln, and oh, you're Nebraska?' It's all synonymous with that success and reputation. Whenever you build a new beautiful arena, it draws a lot of attention. But then you have to perform, and our community shows up.”

The community started showing up from the first concert when Michael Buble took the stage on Sept. 13, 2013.

“This is going to be fun,” Bublé said during an afternoon soundcheck where he sang “You Make Me Feel So Young."

“The sound is nice. This is a beautiful, beautiful building.”

Jason Aldean followed six days later and The Eagles performed on Oct. 4 of that year, the first three concerts in a three-month run that brought Pink, Elton John and Jay-Z to Lincoln for sold-out shows.

“The 10 shows in the first 80 days was an incredible time for the building,” said assistant general manager Charlie Schilling. “It certainly allowed us to showcase the building. We had the support of fans that came locally and from beyond. So it was a regional destination depending on the type of show. We've compounded success from that. And it's kind of lent itself to building a reputation that's allowed us to kind of feed off that success.”

Including the Bryan concert, but not Wallen’s show, 1,713,283 tickets have been sold to 172 arena events, which includes concerts, boxing matches, MMA fights, rodeos and other sporting events, WWE, Disney on Ice, Cirque du Soleil, monster trucks and other family shows.

Those numbers don’t include attendance at non-ticketed events, like UNL and high school graduations and conventions, the annual FFA gathering and the Jehovah’s Witness convention that drew 5,000 people this summer.

In 2017, concert industry magazine Pollstar’s ranking of arenas based on ticket sales placed Pinnacle Bank Arena at 85th in the world and 45th in the U.S. In 2018, the arena ranked 119th in the world and 64th in the U.S.

The arena is ranked at No. 169 in the world for the first six months of 2023, even with some changes in how data is reported to Pollstar that reduces the numbers from Lincoln, which, by population, is the 152nd ranked market in the U.S alone.

“You get the artist here, you treat them right and all those things, but the community plays the most pivotal role – it's turning out, being here and being super fans,” Savona said. ”That's what's really driven us to be able to be consistent, is the turnout. You can have the nicest facility you want, but if nobody's in it, then nobody's wanting to come.”

That community support also aided the arena in bringing in shows by Billy Joel, who doesn’t regularly tour, landing Snoop Dogg for a 4/20 concert last year, and three days later, a rare concert by George Strait, which set the arena record for a single concert gross of more than $3.1 million.

Nebraska men's basketball has ranked in the top 15 in attendance nationally every year since the building opened and averaged more than 15,000 fans per game from the 2013-2014 season to the 2021-22 season. That number dropped to 13,221 last season.

The COVID-19 pandemic cut off basketball attendance for the 2020-2021 season. But it brought in a far different kind of attendance.

In January 2021, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department began a series of vaccination clinics on the arena’s main floor. The Health Department said it provided 136,955 doses of COVID-19 vaccines at its various clinics at the arena.

The Health Department clinics were perfectly suited for the arena, Lorenz said at the time, because they allowed arena staff to use their skill sets in crowd flow and parking, feeding volunteers and managing the space to help make the vaccination operation efficient and trouble-free.

“Instead of having music blaring in the building, we have the sound of filling out forms and (needles and other biohazardous materials) being thrown away,” Lorenz said at the time, adding jokingly that "we’re not selling any beverages at vaccination clinics. No beer and no merch yet.”

The arena’s singular failure has been the festival space located across the BNSF Railway tracks north of the building. Few events have been held there and the parking lot often hasn’t been fully used by those attending events.

“The distance to the Haymarket, even to the building, is just enough that it is too many steps,” Schilling said. “It hasn’t worked because of the distance.”

While it’s a decade old, there are few physical or operational problems with the arena.

"I've told promoters that the building still has a new building smell,” Schilling said of the arena, which has developed a national reputation for its quality acoustics, its “close-to-the-action” seating design, and its well-designed backstage and loading docks.

“You walk around this facility and you almost have to scratch your head like, is it really 10 years?” Savona said. “It doesn't feel that way. That comes from the care of the staff. It comes from financial support. It takes some effort to do all this stuff. And they remain visionary, too, to this day, the city and the JPA. All of our partners remain visionary and focused on the future and continuing to grow.

“Things happen over the course of time that just need to be adjusted or tweaked as it relates to operational types of things. Nothing very exciting, but looking at cameras or HVAC or things of that sort. The next 10 years, I think, are going to be a bit more of a grind. We don't have this shiny new car. We’ve got to take it to the shop every now and then.”

Following the pattern of its first decade, the arena will continue to try to bring in artists at their peaks — like Kendrick Lamar in 2017, Twenty One Pilots in 2018, Cardi B. in 2019, Bryan and Wallen.

They’ll also continue fishing for concert “whales.” Lorenz, for example, wanted to bring Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band to the arena. Schilling is targeting Foo Fighters.

“I'm not saying it's going to happen in Lincoln, but the single biggest artist in the history of the world in music is Taylor Swift,” Schilling said “Why can't we dream big? These things are possible. I'm not saying they're gonna happen. But we have a beautiful room if there's an opportunity.”

And, Savona said, the ASM team is aiming at increasing both the number and type of events over the arena’s second decade.

“We want to enhance our footprint on a volume basis,” Savona said. “It's not enough for us to say ‘hey, we attend good shows. We're happy about that, but we’ve got ways to go. There's 365 days in a year. How do we maximize the dates that we're utilizing, whether it be for a concert or a basketball game, a tournament'."

“We're hungry, we want it all. So anything that's not here we want here," he said. "I think that'll be our focus the next 10 years is to use this 10 years of resume to say, ‘bam’, and, hopefully, we can enhance what we've been able to accomplish so far.”

