 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $89,900

1 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $89,900

1 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $89,900

Come see this 1 bed, 1 bath condo with many amenities. Newer carpet & furnace 21'. Nice size living room with direct vent fireplace. Kitchen with informal dining. Exercise room & laundry room are located on the same level. Ammenities/Hoa's include lawn care/snow removal, Pool - inside & out, 2 tennis courts, bb court, game/lounge room, exercise room, building insurance, water/sewer, garbage, pets allowed (under 50#'s). Hoa's $270 a month. Quick possession possible.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News