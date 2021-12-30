 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $85,000

1 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $85,000

1 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $85,000

Angela Coleman, M: 531-205-6556, acoleman@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Enjoy this 1bd/1ba apartment that also includes a large living/dining room with TONS of natural light. Apartment use to be 2 bedroom and could easily be converted back if desired. Monthly HOA includes a large lobby area, laundry room, kitchen/dining area, private storage unit, exercise room, workshop, and feel safe with the building being security protected 24/7! Association dues cover Maintenance, HVAC, utilities, cable, water, garbage, and repairs.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News