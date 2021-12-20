1 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $345,000

Welcome to chic, modern, downtown living at it's finest! Over 1100 SF in this oversized 1 bed/1 bath condo in the Lincoln Flats. This unit is unique, as it used to be the former banks 'vault room' with LARGE oversized windows that can be used as window seats overlooking the city. The condo offers tall ceilings, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large pantry area, brand new stackable washer and dryer, a full bath with a double-vanity and soaking tub, updated light fixtures throughout and so much more! Convenience is an understatement... RESERVED PARKING in the attached garage with an enclosed skywalk, in-condo laundry, spacious storage room across the hall and same level trash chute. Make your appointment to see this one today!