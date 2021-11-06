*Open House Saturday 11/6 from 2-5pm* Welcome to The Schwarz Building, #210. This condominium in Lincoln's Haymarket district is a one of one. Custom designed by Swedish interior designer Anna Sandgren, this modern condo is exactly what downtown living is all about. Walking distance from UNL campus, Pinnacle Bank Arena, bars and restaurants and more. HOA dues covers common area maintenance, snow removal, garbage service, water and insurance and taxes on common area. One parking stall available in the Lumberworks garage. 50sqft storage space included in basement of building. See it today before it's gone!
1 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $317,500
