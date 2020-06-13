061420 B6 glance briefs

Four injured when
vehicle hit pole
A suspected drunk driver crashed into a pole just outside Raymond on Friday night, sending four people to the hospital, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Sgt. Derek Horalek said.
The single-vehicle crash happened at Northwest 40th Street and West Raymond Road at 11:24 p.m.
A StarCare helicopter was called to the scene, but the driver and three passengers were taken by ground ambulance to a Lincoln hospital.
None of their injuries were believed to be life-threatening.
The driver was arrested, Horalek said, but their name has not been released.
Three injured in pickup crash
A driver and two passengers were hospitalized after their truck crashed into the MetroPCS at the corner of 26th and O streets early Saturday morning, Lincoln police said.
Witnesses told officers they saw the Dodge Dakota speeding and swerving around other drivers before it crashed around 1 a.m.
One passenger’s injuries were believed to be life-threatening at the time, but the patient is now in critical but stable condition, police said Saturday morning. The others injured have remained stable.
Police said they believe alcohol use was a factor in the crash. The building sustained no significant damage.
Man fired shots downtown
A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning on reports that he fired a handgun through the window of a car after an argument with a woman in downtown Lincoln, Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.
Antonio Ficklin was arrested on suspicion of using a weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats, Kocian said.
Police responded to near 14th and O streets around 2:10 a.m. upon receiving reports of an argument.
There were no injuries, Kocian said.
56th and Yankee Hill to close
the four-way stop at 56th Street and Yankee Hill Road with a roundabout.
Traffic will be diverted to South 40th Street, Pine Lake Road, Saltillo Road and South 70th Street while work continues through November.
Beginning in July, crews will turn to reconstruction and resurfacing of South 56th Street between Bridle Lane and Thompson Creek Boulevard.
The roundabout is the first of two coordinated projects in the area. The reconstruction and resurfacing of South 56th Street between Bridle Lane and Thompson Creek Boulevard is scheduled to begin in July.
