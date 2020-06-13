061420 B6 glance briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four injured when

vehicle hit pole

A suspected drunk driver crashed into a pole just outside Raymond on Friday night, sending four people to the hospital, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Sgt. Derek Horalek said.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Northwest 40th Street and West Raymond Road at 11:24 p.m.

A StarCare helicopter was called to the scene, but the driver and three passengers were taken by ground ambulance to a Lincoln hospital.

None of their injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

The driver was arrested, Horalek said, but their name has not been released.

Three injured in pickup crash

A driver and two passengers were hospitalized after their truck crashed into the MetroPCS at the corner of 26th and O streets early Saturday morning, Lincoln police said.

Witnesses told officers they saw the Dodge Dakota speeding and swerving around other drivers before it crashed around 1 a.m.