A better place to spend money

The millions donated for the recent elections in Lincoln, ostensibly to improve public safety among other issues, resulted in record campaign spending.

If a similar amount could be contributed to the Lincoln Community Foundation’s Give to Lincoln Day, then nonprofit organizations would be better able to address gaps in our community to ensure Lincoln remains a vibrant, welcoming city where young persons want to settle, businesses will flourish and the quality of life will be enhanced for all.

Beth Ann Brooks, Lincoln

Thomas hurting court’s reputation

I see where many are attempting to justify or excuse Associate Justice Clarence Thomas actions concerning his friendship with Harlan Crow.

Wish I had friends like him.

Statements are numerous and include the justification that everyone does it, and there is no need for an ethics code because these are Supreme Court justices and sit upon the revered bench. Their ethics are above reproach because they have a law degree and were educated in the nation’s finest institutions.

Hooey. To paraphrase the late great Justice Oliver Wendall Holmes, I may not be able to define corruption (legally), but I know it when I see it.

I think most U.S. citizens would agree $285,000 yearly and all the other perks of being an esteemed and admired public figure should be more than enough.

If Justice Thomas wanted a rich and famous lifestyle, with his skill set he most likely would have found it in private practice. He chose the path of public service and all that implies. He cannot have it both ways without repercussions to his and the court’s reputation.

Phillip Ness, Denton

Hunt brave to ditch the label

I’m impressed by the courage shown by Sen. Megan Hunt for ditching the Democratic Party label and changing her affiliation to nonpartisan (“‘The parties are not the future,’” May 6).

She made the switch not because she’s become too liberal for the Democratic Party, but because, like most people, she’s an amalgamation of different political beliefs.

Being an independent voter doesn’t mean you don’t vote along certain ideological lines. Rather, it’s a recognition that there’s more to each human being than one party’s platform can encapsulate.

Eric Foster, Lincoln