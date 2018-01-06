A winning ticket was sold for the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot Friday.
The winning numbers of 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 with Mega Millions ball of 10 were picked on a ticket sold at a 7-eleven in Port Richey, Florida, according to the Mega Millions website.
Friday's drawing was significant in that it's the first time advertised jackpots for both the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery games topped $400 million at the same time.
Lottery officials increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to $570 million. That drawing will be Saturday night.
Lottery officials said this is the fourth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the fifth largest in Powerball history.
The largest jackpot won in Nebraska was in February 2006 when a group of eight coworkers at the ConAgra Foods ham and corned beef plant split a $365 million jackpot.
The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is one in 302.5 million. Powerball has odds of one in 292.2 million.
Both games are played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Puerto Rico also participates in Powerball.
The Mega Millions jackpot has been reset to $40 million.